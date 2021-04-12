(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 12)

Yet the concern is that Samsung might be drawn into the escalating Sino-U.S. rivalry under Biden's policy of containing the rise of China. If the company is forced to join a potential "semiconductor alliance" against the Asian giant, that could have an adverse impact on its factory operations in China. During a meeting with South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong, April 3, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stressed the need for collaboration between the countries in the semiconductor industry. No one can rule out the possibility that Samsung and other Korean chipmakers might be caught in the crossfire of a U.S.-China technology war.