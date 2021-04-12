LG CNS launches AI-powered English education service in Japan
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- LG CNS Co., an IT service arm of South Korea's LG Group, said Monday its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered English education service has been launched in Japan as the company eyes to expand its overseas presence with its latest AI solutions.
AI Speak Tutor, LG CNS' AI-based learning app, was released in cooperation with AEON Corp., one of Japan's largest chains of language learning institutions. AEON is also an affiliate of KDDI Corp., Japan's No. 2 mobile carrier.
LG CNS said its English studying app, used by more than 600,000 people in South Korea, applies its latest human-like algorithm and voice recognition technology.
The company said it aims to expand overseas sales of its AI-powered language learning service with content customized for each country. It added Thai and Vietnam versions of the learning app are currently under beta testing.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)