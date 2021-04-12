Go to Contents
LG CNS launches AI-powered English education service in Japan

11:00 April 12, 2021

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- LG CNS Co., an IT service arm of South Korea's LG Group, said Monday its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered English education service has been launched in Japan as the company eyes to expand its overseas presence with its latest AI solutions.

AI Speak Tutor, LG CNS' AI-based learning app, was released in cooperation with AEON Corp., one of Japan's largest chains of language learning institutions. AEON is also an affiliate of KDDI Corp., Japan's No. 2 mobile carrier.

LG CNS said its English studying app, used by more than 600,000 people in South Korea, applies its latest human-like algorithm and voice recognition technology.

The company said it aims to expand overseas sales of its AI-powered language learning service with content customized for each country. It added Thai and Vietnam versions of the learning app are currently under beta testing.

This photo provided by LG CNS Co. on April 12, 2021, shows AI Speak Tutor, the company's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered English learning app that was launched in Japan. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

