Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open nearly flat on virus woes

09:31 April 12, 2021

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks were little changed Monday amid lingering concerns over virus outbreaks.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.24 point, or 0.01 percent, to 3,132.12 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Stocks came to a muted start after the KOSPI snapped its six-day gaining steak the previous session as valuation pressure increased ahead of the earnings report season.

Over the weekend, South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 600s for the third consecutive day Sunday, with authorities struggling to contain sporadic cluster infections nationwide.

In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics slipped 0.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix shed 1.07 percent.

Internet portal giant Naver moved up 1.83 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.88 percent.

Leading chemical maker LG Chem gained 2.59 percent, and top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat.

The local currency was trading at 1,122.65 won to the U.S. dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 1.45 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK