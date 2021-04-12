Champions Jeonbuk remain on top of K League on 9-match undefeated run
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- With each passing match, Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors appear to be getting closer to their record-breaking fifth consecutive South Korean football championship.
Jeonbuk routed Incheon United 5-0 in K League 1 action on Sunday, stretching their unbeaten run to nine matches since the start of the season.
With seven wins and two draws giving them 23 points, Jeonbuk stayed at the top of the tables, three ahead of Ulsan Hyundai FC. Ulsan edged out Suwon FC 1-0 to keep pace with Jeonbuk.
Jeonbuk and Ulsan finished first and second, respectively, in each of the past two years. They may once again leave everyone else to play for third place, as Seongnam FC, which beat Gwangju FC 2-0 Saturday, sit in a distant third place at 15 points.
Jeonbuk went through a coaching change in the offseason, as top assistant Kim Sang-sik got promoted to replace Jose Morais, and haven't missed a beat under the new bench boss. Veteran striker Lee Dong-gook retired, but at 41 years old last year, what he offered to Jeonbuk was more intangible than actual production on the field. And Jeonbuk's offense is just fine, with the new acquisition Stanislav Iljutcenko leading the league with seven goals.
The crowded middle class has four clubs tied at 12 points each, with FC Seoul leading Gangwon FC, Suwon Samsung Bluewings and Jeju United on the goals scored tiebreaker.
Jeonbuk have now scored a combined 11 goals in their past three matches and lead all clubs with 22 goals for the season, six more than Ulsan. With goals scored being the first tiebreaker in the K League, that's a significant margin for Jeonbuk over their closest pursuers.
Also for Jeonbuk on Sunday, midfielder Paik Seung-ho made his K League 1 debut in the second half, with the team up comfortably 4-0.
Paik, former FC Barcelona youth player, has been accused by Suwon Samsung Bluewings of reneging on a prior agreement to sign with Jeonbuk instead. Suwon have demanded hefty financial compensation in a legal battle expected to drag on for some time.
At the bottom of the tables, Suwon FC couldn't beat 10-man Ulsan and are now stuck in last place with six points. They're in danger of being relegated right back to the K League 2 after earning their promotion for this season.
Incheon United, which haven't won in four matches, and Daegu FC, which were blanked by Gangwon FC 3-0 on Saturday, sit just one point above Suwon in the race to avoid automatic relegation.
