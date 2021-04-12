Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KSOE

Korea Shipbuilding wins 227 bln won in orders for 3 ships

11:29 April 12, 2021

By Nam Kwang-sik

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has obtained a combined 227 billion won (US$202 million) worth of orders to build three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.

Under the deal with an Asian company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, will deliver two 86,000-cubic meter LPG carriers starting in the first half of 2023, KSOE said.

Another deal with an Oceanian company calls for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., another KSOE unit, to deliver a 40,000-cubic meter LPG carrier by the second half of 2023.

KSOE has bagged orders for 62 percent of LPG carriers ordered globally this year, the company said.

This photo provided by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) on April 12, 2021, shows a LPG carrier built by Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. a unit of KSOE. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK