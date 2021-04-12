Korea Shipbuilding wins 227 bln won in orders for 3 ships
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Monday it has obtained a combined 227 billion won (US$202 million) worth of orders to build three liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.
Under the deal with an Asian company, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co., a unit of KSOE, will deliver two 86,000-cubic meter LPG carriers starting in the first half of 2023, KSOE said.
Another deal with an Oceanian company calls for Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., another KSOE unit, to deliver a 40,000-cubic meter LPG carrier by the second half of 2023.
KSOE has bagged orders for 62 percent of LPG carriers ordered globally this year, the company said.
ksnam@yna.co.kr
(END)