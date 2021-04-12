Go to Contents
POSCO Q1 operating earnings up 120 pct. to 1.55 tln won

14:01 April 12, 2021

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- POSCO on Monday estimated its first-quarter operating profit at 1.55 trillion won (US$1.4 billion), up 120 percent from a year earlier.

Revenue increased 10 percent to 15.99 trillion won. The data for net income was not available.

The operating profit was 15.8 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
