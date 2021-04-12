Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

LG International Q1 operating profit up 127.1 pct. to 113.3 bln won

16:07 April 12, 2021

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Monday estimated its first-quarter operating earnings at 113.3 billion won (US$100.7 million), up 127.1 percent from a year earlier.

Sales increased 50.4 percent to 3.68 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.

The operating profit was 49.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The company will release its final earnings report later.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK