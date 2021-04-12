LG International Q1 operating profit up 127.1 pct. to 113.3 bln won
16:07 April 12, 2021
SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- LG International Corp. on Monday estimated its first-quarter operating earnings at 113.3 billion won (US$100.7 million), up 127.1 percent from a year earlier.
Sales increased 50.4 percent to 3.68 trillion won. The data for net profit was not available.
The operating profit was 49.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
The company will release its final earnings report later.
