Korean-language dailies

-- Moon says COVID-19 at 'perilous' level, seeks additional vaccine purchases (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Continuing confusion over efficacy of AstraZeneca vaccine (Kookmin Daily)

-- Rift erupts inside ruling party between pro-Moon, nonmainstream members (Donga llbo)

-- New Seoul mayor's antivirus measures clash with national ones (Seoul Shinmun)

-- New Seoul mayor's 'antivirus experiments' stoke fears of 4th infection wave (Segye Times)

-- Seoul mayor announces revised version of country's virus curbs (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Seoul mayor experiments with new kind of antivirus measures (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- S. Korea at crossroads over 'explosive infection wave' (Hankyoreh)

-- Seoul mayor's antivirus measures stoke confusion (Hankook Ilbo)

-- U.S. zeros in on Samsung's, SK's semiconductor factories in China (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- KOSDAQ surpasses 1,000 point level for 1st time in 21 yrs (Korea Economic Daily)

