(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 13)

The two firms have decided to drop all lawsuits here and abroad and not to file other suits for the next 10 years. According to the deal, SK will pay a settlement of 2 trillion won ($1.78 billion) ― 1 trillion won over the next two years and 1 trillion won via royalties ― to LG. In return, SK will be able to go ahead with its battery business in Georgia, the U.S. The settlement is seen as a "win-win" compromise. It will also help the Biden administration avoid losing jobs and disrupting battery supply chains, while protecting intellectual property rights for firms active in the U.S.