Submerged rock Ieodo created by volcanic activity 2.24 mln years ago
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- A group of scientists said Tuesday that Ieodo, a submerged rock south of Jeju Island, was created more than 2.24 million years ago through a volcanic eruption, marking the first time for the detailed origin of the rock to be revealed.
Scientists were able to trace the origin of the rock after collecting samples from underwater, according to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries.
Ieodo is an underwater rock formation located some 160 kilometers south of the country's popular resort island of Jeju.
The finding indicates that Ieodo, also known as Socotra Rock, is older than Jeju, which is presumed to have been created up to 1.8 million years ago.
The rock located 4.6 meters below sea level is younger, however, than South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo, which scientists believe to have been created around 2.6 million years ago.
The latest study will pave the way for scientists to study deeper into the volcanic activities in southern areas of the Korean Peninsula, the ministry said.
The submerged reef was a source of territorial dispute between South Korea and China as they both claim it is part of their Exclusive Economic Zones.
