Seoul stocks extend gains late Tue. morning on earnings hope
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks extended their gains late Tuesday morning as investors' appetite for risky assets increased on hopes for better earnings amid global economic recovery.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 28.13 points, or 0.9 percent, to 3,163.77 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Stocks traded bullish despite increased valuation pressure as brokerages projected strong quarterly performances of local big-name companies.
Investors are also relieved by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman's overnight comments that a rate hike within this year is unlikely.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics increased 0.96 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix advanced 0.73 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver added 0.65 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor moved up 0.88 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem jumped 3.18 percent, and top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics traded flat.
The local currency was trading at 1,125.45 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 0.55 won from the previous session's close.
