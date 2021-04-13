Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
--------------------
(2nd LD) S. Korea expresses 'strong regret' over Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday expressed strong regret over Japan's decision to release contaminated water into the sea from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant.
Tokyo announced earlier in the day that it plans to start releasing massive amounts of radioactive water, which has been stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, in two years.
--------------------
Korean civic groups condemn Japan's release of radioactive water as nuclear terror
SEOUL -- South Korean civic groups on Tuesday asked Japan to retract its decision to release contaminated water from its wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the sea, denouncing the move as nuclear terrorism.
An alliance of 31 anti-nuclear and environmental civic groups in South Korea issued a statement expressing resentment at the Japanese government's move to release contaminated Fukushima water despite objections from neighboring countries and vowing to do everything possible to prevent what it calls nuclear terror.
--------------------
(LEAD) Police raid Gwangyang city hall over mayor's alleged land speculation
SEOUL -- Police raided Gwangyang city hall on Tuesday as part of an investigation into allegations of land speculation by the mayor and his wife.
The Jeonnam Police Agency said its investigators have been searching the office of Gwangyang Mayor Jeong Hyeon-bok and other departments in the city 423 kilometers south of Seoul amid suspicions over road and other development projects on sites owned by him, his wife and their children.
--------------------
Moon calls for special policy measures to meet young adults' demands
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in stressed the importance Tuesday of stepping up policy efforts to address the problem of young adults struggling to get decent jobs and housing.
During a weekly Cabinet meeting, he made a relatively lengthy remark on the socio-economic issue related to increased difficulties facing those in their 20s and 30s, who are called Millenials and Generation Z.
--------------------
(LEAD) New virus cases under 600 for 2nd day; spring resurgence in store
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained below 600 for the second straight day Tuesday on fewer tests over the weekend, amid concerns about a spike in COVID-19 cases in spring.
The country reported 542 more COVID-19 cases, including 528 local infections, raising the total caseload to 110,688, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
--------------------
Samsung maintains 2nd spot in chip revenue behind Intel in 2020: data
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. maintained the status as the world's second-largest semiconductor vendor by revenue last year, industry data showed Tuesday, amid rising demand of memory products on the back of the pandemic-induced stay-at-home economy.
Samsung's chip business logged US$57.7 billion in revenue last year, up 10.2 percent from a year earlier, to capture 12.4 percent of the global semiconductor market, according to data from U.S.-based research firm Gartner.
--------------------
S. Korea's money supply grows in February
SEOUL -- South Korea's money supply continued to grow in February, as loans to households and firms increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic, central bank data showed Tuesday.
The country's M2 stood at 3,274.4 trillion won (US$2.9 trillion) as of end-February, up 1.3 percent from a month earlier, according to preliminary data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
--------------------
Army vows to speed up establishment of 'dronebot' combat system
SEOUL -- Army Chief of Staff Gen. Nam Yeong-shin vowed Tuesday to accelerate the establishment of a drone robot-based combat system to enhance its capabilities in evolving battle environments.
"The dronebot combat system will be one of the Army's core capabilities in the future. We will strive further for its early deployment in close cooperation with the government, related industries and the academic circle," Nam said during a forum on military drones held at the military headquarters in the central city of Gyeryong.
--------------------
N. Korea holds celebrations for founder's birthday in show of confidence in coronavirus handling
SEOUL -- North Korea appears to be showing "confidence" in handling the global coronavirus pandemic as it is holding various celebrations to mark this week's birth anniversary of its late state founder, a unification ministry official said Tuesday.
North Korea's state media outlets have reported various cultural and sports events to mark the 109th birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un, on Thursday. This comes in contrast with last year when major celebrations were cancelled amid concerns over the coronavirus.
--------------------
Drug trafficking via international shipping surges in S. Korea amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Drug trafficking using international shipping has sharply increased as overseas travel became nearly impossible and online purchases went up amid the coronavirus pandemic, a local customs office said Tuesday.
The Incheon Main Customs said it busted 189 cases of drug smuggling into South Korea in the first quarter of this year and has referred 16 suspects to the prosecution.
--------------------
Q1 auto exports up 17 pct on increased demand for SUVs, eco-friendly cars
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports of automobiles shot up nearly 17 percent in the January-March period from a year earlier, data showed Tuesday, on the back of rising demand for premium automobiles, including SUVs and eco-friendly cars.
Outbound shipments of automobiles reached 555,430 units in the first quarter, compared with 475,165 units posted a year earlier, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
--------------------
Two Army members test positive for new coronavirus
SEOUL -- An Army officer and a soldier tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday, the latest in a series of infections among service members across the nation.
The officer stationed in the southeastern city of Gyeongsan was confirmed to have been infected after showing symptoms while on vacation, according to the ministry.
--------------------
'Parasite' director Bong Joon-ho to present at upcoming Oscars
SEOUL -- Bong Joon-ho, the Oscar-winning director of South Korean black comedy "Parasite," will be part of a 15-member "ensemble cast" that will present at the Academy Awards later this month.
Bong, who directed the 2019 film that fetched four Oscars, including best picture and best director, will join former winners and nominees to present at the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony slated for April 25 (U.S. time).
--------------------
Samsung SDI to supply battery cells to U.S. EV startup Rivian
SEOUL -- South Korean battery maker Samsung SDI Co. will supply battery cells for U.S. electric vehicle startup Rivian's upcoming vehicles, the companies said Tuesday.
RJ Scaringe of Rivian, backed by Amazon.com Inc. and Ford Motor Co., said in a statement Samsung SDI has been developing the battery cells for its vehicles as it plans to launch an electric pickup and SUV later this year.
--------------------
Netflix's 2020 revenue more than doubles in S. Korea
SEOUL -- Netflix saw its revenue more than double in South Korea last year as the video streaming giant enjoyed rapid user growth amid the pandemic, its filing showed Tuesday.
Netflix Services Korea Ltd.'s sales last year stood at 415.45 billion won (US$356 million), up 123.5 percent from the previous year, while operating profit reached 8.82 billion won, up 295 percent over the cited period, according to the filing.
--------------------
(2nd LD) Biden pledges more investment in meeting over semiconductor shortage
WASHINGTON -- U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday that his country will increase its investment in infrastructure to protect its supply chains, including the supply chain of semiconductors.
His remarks came in a meeting with the top executive officers of 19 global firms, including South Korea's tech giant Samsung Electronics, to discuss ways to address the ongoing shortage of semiconductors.
(END)