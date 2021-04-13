Hyundai partners with Uber to supply EVs in Europe
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it has partnered with U.S. ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. to supply its electric vehicles in Europe.
The strategic partnership is aimed at promoting the adoption of EVs and the expansion of the EV charging infrastructure in major European cities in nations such as France, Britain and the Netherlands, Hyundai Motor Europe said in a statement.
Hyundai will provide thousands of IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric models to Europe-based Uber drivers at discounted prices, the company said
"This agreement gives Hyundai the opportunity to showcase the benefits of our IONIQ Electric and Kona Electric models to an even wider range of people, as well as contribute to decarbonisation efforts in major cities across Europe," Michael Cole, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe, said in the statement.
The partnership is in line with Uber's plan to become a zero-emission mobility platform by 2030.
Uber aims to have 50 percent of the total aggregated kilometers of Uber rides across seven European capital cities -- Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Lisbon, London, Madrid and Paris -- be driven by EVs. These cities will account for 80 percent of Uber's European business by the end of 2021, it said.
Hyundai aims to become the world's third-biggest EV manufacturer by selling more than 670,000 EVs by 2025.
