Korea Shipbuilding wins 120 bln-won order for 2 LPG carriers
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) said Tuesday it has clinched a 120 billion-won (US$107 million) order to build two liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carriers.
Under the deal with a European shipping line, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co., a unit of KSOE, will deliver the 40,000-cubic-meter carriers starting in the first half of 2023, KSOE said.
The announcement of the new contract came a day after KSOE said it has obtained a combined 227 billion won worth of orders to build three LPG carriers.
So far this year, KSOE has bagged $5.8 billion worth of orders to build 73 ships, or 39 percent of its annual target of $14.9 billion.
KSOE, the shipbuilding subholding company of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, has under its wing three shipbuilders -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co.
(END)