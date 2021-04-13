Moon to meet business leaders at Cheong Wa Dae session this week
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday it has invited several South Korean business leaders to the upcoming meeting of economy-related ministers to be chaired by President Moon Jae-in.
Moon convened the Expanded Meeting with Economy-related Ministers shortly after his Democratic Party suffered defeat in the April 7 Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections. Describing the rout as a "reprimand" from the public, he vowed to place policy focus on overcoming the COVID-19 crisis, reviving the economy and improving the people's livelihoods.
The meeting, slated for Thursday, will involve Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo and other ministers in charge of polices linked with the economy.
Also attending it will be some business leaders, including the CEOs of Samsung Electronics, SK hynix and Hyundai Motor, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
