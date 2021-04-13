Go to Contents
Olympic fencing gold medal hopeful recovering from COVID-19

16:38 April 13, 2021

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean male fencer Oh Sang-uk is recovering after a recent bout of the novel coronavirus, the sport's national governing body said Tuesday.

The Korean Fencing Federation (KFF) said Oh, world No. 1 in men's sabre and a gold medal contender at the Tokyo Olympics, had tested positive for COVID-19 last month after returning from Hungary.

Oh had won the gold medal in the individual event at the International Fencing Federation (FIE) Sabre World Cup in Budapest, maintaining his top position in the world ranking.

This March 14, 2021, file photo provided by the International Fencing Federation (FIE) shows South Korean fencer Oh Sang-uk celebrating his title in the individual event at the FIE Sabre World Cup in Budapest. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The KFF said Oh was hospitalized, though he didn't have serious symptoms. Oh was discharged on Tuesday following two consecutive negative tests.

He will be recuperating at home and will rejoin the national team at the National Training Center in Jincheon, 90 kilometers south of Seoul, on April 23, according to the KFF.

Oh was the only one of eight fencers who'd competed in Budapest to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Oh, a five-time world champion, is considered a heavy gold medal favorite at this year's Tokyo Olympics.

jeeho@yna.co.kr
