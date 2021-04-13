S. Korea to provide US$100,000 in humanitarian aid to flood-hit East Timor
16:46 April 13, 2021
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to offer US$100,000 in humanitarian aid to East Timor recently hit by torrential rains and ensuing floods, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
"We hope that our government's support will contribute to the recovery efforts in East Timor that suffered great damage from recent floods," the ministry said.
The heavy rains from late March through early this month caused flash floods and landslides, leaving 36 people dead, 11 unaccounted for and 13,554 displaced as of Monday, the ministry said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword