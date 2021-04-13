Yonhap News Summary
S. Korea to ramp up safety measures amid looming Fukushima water release
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to beef up its inspections of radiation levels of local and imported Japanese seafood products, as Japan decided to release massive amounts of radioactive water into the sea, the ocean ministry said Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, the Japanese government said it will release into the sea the radioactive water, which has been stored in tanks at the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant, in two years, despite South Korea's repeated protest.
Military chiefs of S. Korea, U.S., Japan likely to meet in Hawaii this month
SEOUL -- The top uniformed officers of South Korea, the United States and Japan are likely to gather in Hawaii later this month to discuss regional security circumstances and ways to boost trilateral ties, officials in Seoul said Tuesday.
The three nations are arranging a meeting between Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) Chairman Gen. Won In-choul and his U.S. and Japanese counterparts -- Gen. Mark Milley and Gen. Koji Yamazaki -- on the occasion of the upcoming change-of-command ceremony of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, according to the officials.
N. Korea could have up to 242 nuclear weapons by 2027: report
SEOUL -- North Korea could have up to 242 nuclear weapons and dozens of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) by 2027, a research report said Tuesday, calling for South Korea and the United States to weigh "all options" to counter the evolving threats.
The Asan Institute for Policy Studies and the Rand Corp. made the estimate in a joint report, stressing "serious" considerations should be given to deploying tactical nuclear arms in the South and other measures to deter the North's possible attempt at nuclear warfare.
Seoul stocks up for 2nd day on earnings hopes
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rose for the second straight session Tuesday on hopes for better earnings amid a global economic recovery. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 33.49 points, or 1.07 percent, to close at 3,169.08.
S. Korea to double policy financing for green energy
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to double its policy financing support for green energy projects by 2030 in a bid to help achieve the goal of going carbon neutral by 2050, a senior government official said Tuesday.
First Vice Finance Minister Lee Eog-weon also said the country plans to review the establishment of a climate response fund this year and start to manage it next year.
Foreign ministry calls in Japanese ambassador over decision to release Fukushima
water into sea
SEOUL -- The foreign ministry called in Japan's top envoy to Seoul on Tuesday after Tokyo announced its decision to release the contaminated water from the wreaked Fukushima nuclear power plant into the ocean.
Second Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-moon met with Japanese Ambassador Koichi Aiboshi, according to officials, hours after Tokyo formalized the plan in a Cabinet meeting of related ministers in the morning.
S. Korea to provide US$100,000 in humanitarian aid to flood-hit East Timor
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to offer US$100,000 in humanitarian aid to East Timor recently hit by torrential rains and ensuing floods, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.
"We hope that our government's support will contribute to the recovery efforts in East Timor that suffered great damage from recent floods," the ministry said.
Sex doll experience cafe condemned by residents in Yongin
SEOUL -- South Korean parents of young students are reacting nervously to the recent openings of sex doll experience shops or cafes in their neighborhoods around the country.
Following the Supreme Court's ruling last June in favor of the importation of life-size sex dolls, several hundreds of new businesses have reportedly opened nationwide offering in-store experiences with the sex toys.
Hyundai partners with Uber to supply EVs in Europe
SEOUL -- South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co. said Tuesday it has partnered with U.S. ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. to supply its electric vehicles in Europe.
The strategic partnership is aimed at promoting the adoption of EVs and the expansion of the EV charging infrastructure in major European cities in nations such as France, Britain and the Netherlands, Hyundai Motor Europe said in a statement.
Samsung expands dominance in smartphone memory market in 2020: report
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Co. expanded its dominance in the global smartphone memory market in 2020, a report showed Tuesday, as it represented nearly half of the industry.
Samsung, the world's largest supplier of DRAM and NAND chips, accounted for 49 percent of the global smartphone memory market last year, up 2 percentage points from a year earlier, according to a report from industry tracker Strategy Analytics.
