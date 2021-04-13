Kang tapped as assistant U.S. secretary for nonproliferation
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- C.S. Eliot Kang, a veteran Korean American diplomat, has been picked as the nominee for assistant secretary of state for international security and nonproliferation at the U.S. Department of State, the White House said Monday (local time).
He is among 11 people being nominated by President Joe Biden for national security and law enforcement jobs across key agencies, according to the White House.
The security expert is the second American of Korean descent tapped as a member of the Biden administration after Todd Kim, the nominee for assistant attorney general for the environment and natural resources division.
Kang currently serves as acting assistant secretary for international security and nonproliferation. He also has been performing the duties of undersecretary for arms control and international security since January 2021, the White House said.
A former tenured professor, he taught international security at the University of Pennsylvania and Northern Illinois University. He received his Ph.D. from Yale University.
