06:53 April 14, 2021

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 14.

Korean-language dailies
-- Japan irresponsibly decides to release radiation-tainted water (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Japan to go ahead with Fukushima water release, S. Korea without clear response measures (Kookmin Daily)
-- Japan decides to discharge radiation-contaminated water; S. Korea says unacceptable (Donga llbo)
-- Japan to release radiation-tainted water amid tacit consent from U.S. (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Biden urges Samsung, global chipmakers to invest in U.S. (Segye Times)
-- Biden demands Samsung, global chipmakers to build plants in U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden sways chipmakers to invest in U.S. (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Biden stokes 'U.S.-China chip war,' urges 19 chipmakers to invest in America (Hankyoreh)
-- Fukushima water projected to reach S. Korean shores in 4 years (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Biden holds up chip wafer, urges investment in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Prices of apartments poised for reconstruction surge on deregulation hopes (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Seoul protests Tokyo's plan to release Fukushima water (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea condemns Japan's decision to release water from Fukushima (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't protests Japan's decision to release radioactive water (Korea Times)
(END)

