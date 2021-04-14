Korean-language dailies

-- Japan irresponsibly decides to release radiation-tainted water (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Japan to go ahead with Fukushima water release, S. Korea without clear response measures (Kookmin Daily)

-- Japan decides to discharge radiation-contaminated water; S. Korea says unacceptable (Donga llbo)

-- Japan to release radiation-tainted water amid tacit consent from U.S. (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Biden urges Samsung, global chipmakers to invest in U.S. (Segye Times)

-- Biden demands Samsung, global chipmakers to build plants in U.S. (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Biden sways chipmakers to invest in U.S. (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Biden stokes 'U.S.-China chip war,' urges 19 chipmakers to invest in America (Hankyoreh)

-- Fukushima water projected to reach S. Korean shores in 4 years (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Biden holds up chip wafer, urges investment in U.S. (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Prices of apartments poised for reconstruction surge on deregulation hopes (Korea Economic Daily)

