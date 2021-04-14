(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 14)

It would only further embolden the recalcitrant nuclear-armed regime in North Korea to domineer over the South. China, in any case, is set to provide essential support for the North to prevent the implosion of the impoverished state suffering from international sanctions. Rather Beijing will seek to strengthen its sway over Seoul, which it sees as the weakest link in the network of allies and partners with Washington. In recent years, China's military planes have more frequently intruded into South Korea's air defense identification zone and its warships have reinvigorated operations in the waters between the two countries.