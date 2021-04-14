(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 14)

That poses a serious challenge for South Korea, which has benefited from a robust global supply chain. The country is being forced into an impossible choice between cooperating with America or play nice with China because of its huge market. Since high tech is directly linked to military power and security, the Sino-U.S. confrontation will most likely turn into a zero-sum game. Regrettably, the Moon Jae-in administration does not show any understanding of the seismic shift unfolding before its eyes. A country's fate depends on the strength of its economy. The government must come up with effective strategies for the country's survival rather than simply leaving them to the private sector.

(END)