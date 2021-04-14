Go to Contents
S. Korea basks in 1st job additions in 13 months amid recovery hope

08:03 April 14, 2021

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea reported the first job additions in 13 months in March in the latest sign that the job market is recovering after a yearlong slump caused by the pandemic, data showed Wednesday.

The number of employed people reached 26.9 million last month, 314,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

It marked the first time that Asia's fourth-largest economy added jobs since February 2020, when the number of employed people grew by 492,000.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt a severe blow to the job market, with the country reporting job losses for the 12th straight month in February.

But the base effect and increased economic activity following relaxed social distancing rules helped create more jobs last month, according to the statistics agency.

The country's jobless rate rose 0.1 percentage point on-year to 4.3 percent last month.

This file photo, taken Feb. 3, 2021, shows people waiting to apply for unemployment benefits at a state-run job center in western Seoul. (Yonhap)

