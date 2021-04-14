Go to Contents
BTS enters Billboard Hot 100 with new Japanese single

09:13 April 14, 2021

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- K-pop dynamo BTS has done it again. After making it on the Billboard's main singles chart with its Korean and English songs, the group landed its new Japanese single on the Hot 100.

"Film Out," the seven-piece act's Japanese single released on April 2, ranked No. 81 on the Hot 100 chart Billboard announced on Tuesday (U.S. time).

The song also topped the Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart and ranked No. 3 and No. 5 on the Billboard Global Excl. U.S. and Billboard Global 200 charts, respectively.

This image provided by Big Hit Music, shows the cover for BTS' Japanese single, "Film Out." (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"Film Out" is the first BTS single sung in Japanese to enter the Hot 100. The group's fourth Japanese full album "Map of the Soul: 7 - The Journey" earlier rose to No. 14 on the main albums chart.

Co-written by BTS member Jungkook, the song will be included on the group's upcoming Japanese compilation album, "BTS, The Best," due out on June 16.

This photo, provided by KBS2-TV, shows the global K-pop sensation BTS appearing on the network's special talk show "Let's BTS" on March 29, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

With the latest feat, BTS now has songs in three languages -- Korean, English and Japanese -- that have entered the Hot 100.

Last year, the group made history by becoming the first K-pop act to top the chart with its all-English summer hit "Dynamite." "Life Goes On" also debuted at No. 1 a few months later, becoming the first song entirely sung in Korean to reach the top spot.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

