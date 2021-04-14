Unseasonable cold snap grips South Korea

As of 7 a.m., the mercury dropped to minus 4.9 C in Cheorwon, 90 kilometers northeast of Seoul; minus 3 C in Yeoncheon, northern Gyeonggi Province; minus 2.3 C in Paju, just north of the capital; minus 1.8 C in Gyeryong, just west of Daejeon; and minus 1.4 C in Bonghwa of North Gyeongsang, the agency said, noting the apparent temperatures were far lower due to strong winds.