GS Retail fined 5.4 bln won for unfair biz practice

12:00 April 14, 2021

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Wednesday it has decided to fine GS Retail Co. 5.4 billion won (US$4.8 million), the largest-ever fine on a retail operator, for its unfair business practice.

GS Retail, the operator of super supermarket unit GS The Fresh, took profits from multiple suppliers without proper reasons and engaged in other unfair business practices between 2015 and 2018, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).

GS Retail gained a profit of 3.9 billion won between 2016 and 2018 by underpaying suppliers.

The KFTC also ordered the company to take corrective measures.

This photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows the exterior of the Korea Fair Trade Commission in the central administrative city of Sejong. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

