Samsung Heavy completes pilot test of LNG regasfication system
By Nam Kwang-sik
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co. said Wednesday that it has completed the pilot test of its liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasfication system.
The system, named S-REGAS, is the world's first LNG regasification system for LNG floating storage regasification unit (LNG-FSRU) combined with cold power generation technologies, the shipbuilder said.
Cold power generation refers to electric power generation using energy produced during the vaporization process of LNG, which is transported in a liquid state by cooling it to minus 162 C, without emitting carbon dioxide.
The S-REGAS can generate 16-megawatt electricity, the company said.
A LNG FSRU is a ship that provides natural gas to consumers on shore after vaporizing liquefied natural gas offshore.
