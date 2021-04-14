Seoul stocks trade nearly flat late Wednesday morning
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks trimmed earlier gains to trade nearly flat late Wednesday morning as investors cashed in profits.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) gained 1 point, or 0.03 percent, to 3,170.08 as of 11:20 a.m.
Seoul shares kicked off stronger at the opening bell on eased inflation woes and better-than-expected job data.
The number of employed people in South Korea reached 26.9 million last month, 314,000 more than a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea. It marked the first time that Asia's fourth-largest economy added jobs since February 2020.
Analysts said the investors' sentiment was also earlier boosted by remarks from Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker, who said Fed policy is going to hold steady.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics fell 0.6 percent, while LG Electronics added 1.27 percent. No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix dropped 1.79 percent.
Top carmakers Hyundai Motor advanced 1.3 percent after the firm announced its plan to resume the operation of one of its production lines following a weeklong suspension due to chip parts shortage. Kia Motors gained 1.05 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,121.50 won against the U.S. dollar, up 4.40 won from the previous session's close.
