Moon orders probe into alleged corruption by Cheong Wa Dae secretary

11:50 April 14, 2021

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in instructed Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday to look immediately and thoroughly into allegations of corruption involving his secretary for culture.

The move came after a news report that a local company established by the secretary, Jun Hyo-gwan, won a dozen contracts worth a total of 5.1 billion won (US$4.5 million), with the Seoul metropolitan government while he was serving as a senior official at the City Hall from 2014-2018.

Jun, formerly secretary general of Arts Council Korea, was installed into the Cheong Wa Dae post in March.

The president also ordered a probe into a separate case of the allegation that Kim Woo-nam, head of Korea Racing Authority (KRA), verbally abused a KRA employee for refusing to hire one of his former National Assembly aides. Kim served three terms as a lawmaker.

Moon ordered the senior presidential secretary for civil affairs and justice to "thoroughly confirm" related facts and "take resolute measures," according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)

