BTS member Jimin's 'hanbok' suit up for auction

15:57 April 14, 2021

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- A traditional Korean outfit that Jimin of BTS wore in a performance will be up for auction, with the bidding price beginning at 5 million won (US$4,476), a local auction house said Wednesday.

Jimin appeared in the "hanbok," traditional Korean attire, designed by Kim Rieul in the K-pop act's opening stage for "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that aired in September.

Clad in dark hues of hanbok, the seven-piece act wowed fans with a nighttime performance of their 2018 hit "Idol" that was pre-recorded at Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul.

This photo, provided by Myart Auction, shows BTS member Jimin wearing a "hanbok," traditional Korean attire, on stage. The outfit will be on sale in an upcoming auction. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE)(Yonhap)

Myart Auction, which specializes in antique artworks, said the upcoming auction will take place virtually from April 22 to 29. A preview of the artworks up for auction will be available through both in-person and online channels.

BTS outfits and accessories have proven to be top sellers in past auctions.

Last year, an autographed microphone the seven-piece act used during its "Love Yourself" concert tour raked in US$83,200 in a charity auction. Earlier this year, the pastel-colored outfits BTS wore in the music video for "Dynamite" fetched $162,500.

This photo, provided by Big Hit Music on Sept. 29, 2020, shows BTS posing for a photo in front of Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace in Seoul, South Korea, where the band filmed a performance for the "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in the United States. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

