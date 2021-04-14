Go to Contents
S. Korea to provide US$100,000 worth of humanitarian aid to volcano-hit St. Vincent

19:52 April 14, 2021

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will provide US$100,000 worth of humanitarian assistance to the Caribbean nation of St. Vincent and the Grenadines hit by multiple volcano explosions, the foreign ministry said Wednesday.

Big explosions from the volcano on the eastern island of St. Vincent since last Friday have destroyed communities, forcing nearly 20,000 people to evacuate from their homes, while water and other food supplies are becoming short, according to news reports.

The government hopes the assistance will contribute to the recovery of the region and people's livelihoods, the ministry said.

