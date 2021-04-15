Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:57 April 15, 2021

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- As 4th wave of pandemic looms, clouds over vaccine procurement (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's 3,000 hardliners fuel infighting within party after election defeats (Kookmin Daily)
-- Social distancing rules not complied with, vaccine procurement getting harder (Donga Ilbo)
-- No vaccines to cope with rising infection cases (Seoul Shinmun)
-- As vaccine procurement gets harder, goal of herd immunity also gets harder to achieve (Segye Times)
-- Problem of vaccine procurement grows bit by bit each day (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Grace of wealth: 'I want to pass down the spirits of donation' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon orders review of taking issue of Fukushima wastewater disposal to international court (Hankyoreh)
-- Vaccination is getting harder with blood clot issues, lack of supply (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'In the U.S., you can get vaccine shots even at pharmacies whenever you want' (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 'When on earth do I get vaccine shots, and which one?' (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon explores stopping Japan's discharge (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon hints at legal fight against Fukushima wastewater disposal (Korea Herald)
-- Foreign buying spree drives market rallies (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK