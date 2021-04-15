Korean-language dailies

-- As 4th wave of pandemic looms, clouds over vaccine procurement (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party's 3,000 hardliners fuel infighting within party after election defeats (Kookmin Daily)

-- Social distancing rules not complied with, vaccine procurement getting harder (Donga Ilbo)

-- No vaccines to cope with rising infection cases (Seoul Shinmun)

-- As vaccine procurement gets harder, goal of herd immunity also gets harder to achieve (Segye Times)

-- Problem of vaccine procurement grows bit by bit each day (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Grace of wealth: 'I want to pass down the spirits of donation' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon orders review of taking issue of Fukushima wastewater disposal to international court (Hankyoreh)

-- Vaccination is getting harder with blood clot issues, lack of supply (Hankook Ilbo)

-- 'In the U.S., you can get vaccine shots even at pharmacies whenever you want' (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- 'When on earth do I get vaccine shots, and which one?' (Korea Economic Daily)

