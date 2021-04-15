(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 15)

The Democratic Party, which has 93 percent or 101 of the 110 seats in the council, issued a statement defining Oh's past mayoralty as a failure. He served as Seoul mayor from July 2010 to August 2011. The chairman of the council wrote an unusual email to all of the employees of the Seoul Metropolitan Government, noting that the new mayor's term in office is one year and three months. The chairman also said citizens probably want the stable management of Seoul rather than a sudden change. This sounds like a message that the city government's public servants do not have to follow the new mayor's instructions faithfully.