(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 15)

The growing tensions between the U.S. and China have put domestic chipmakers like Samsung Electrics and SK hynix in an increasingly difficult position. Samsung, which is operating a plant in Austin, Texas, has been pressed to make further investments in the U.S. However it found it hard to comply with the U.S. request on fear that its factory operation in China might be negatively affected by the growing Sino-U.S. rivalry in not only geopolitics but also trade and technology. China is South Korea's largest trading partner, while the U.S. is its traditional security ally.