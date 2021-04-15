UNC to resume tours to Panmunjom next week
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The United Nations Command (UNC) said Thursday it will resume tours to the inter-Korean border village of Panmunjom next week after a monthslong suspension due to the coronavirus situation.
Tours to Panmunjom, or the Joint Security Area (JSA), will resume Tuesday, according to the U.S.-led command, four months after they were suspended in December.
"UNC coordinated this restart with the Ministry of Unification in order to synchronize the restart of both ROK National and International citizen visits to the UNC JSA program," the command said in a statement. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, the Republic of Korea.
The size of public tours will be limited to 20 visitors per tour until conditions improve. Previously, the command accommodated 40 visitors per tour.
The resumption comes in line with U.S. Forces Korea (USFK)'s eased social distancing guidelines for its personnel.
Starting Sunday, USFK adjusted its health protection condition to "Bravo" in the greater Seoul area, allowing its members to travel freely across South Korea, with the exception of bars, clubs, karaoke rooms, saunas and other establishments that restrict entry to adults only.
"UNC will continue to monitor the COVID-19 conditions within South Korea to ensure all necessary preventive mitigation measures are in place to preserve the health and safety of all visitors to Panmunjom to experience the UNC JSA tour program," the command said.
