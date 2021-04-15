Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

S. Korean, Portuguese leaders exchange letters on 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties

10:26 April 15, 2021

SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and Portugal have exchanged congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of forging diplomatic relations, Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday.

In a letter to Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President Moon Jae-in of South Korea noted that the two sides have developed close cooperation in various sectors since 1961.

He expressed hope that the two will continue to work together for the strengthening of not just bilateral ties but also South Korea-European Union (EU) relations, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok,

Portugal is holding the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU in the first half of this year.

The Portuguese president agreed to cooperate closely to keep cementing the bilateral ties going forward, Kang added.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in in a file photo (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK