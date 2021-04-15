Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) N. Korea may resume nuclear, ICBM testing: intelligence chief
WASHINGTON -- The top U.S. intelligence official on Wednesday maintained that North Korea may resume its nuclear and long-range missile testing as part of efforts to drive wedges between the United States and its allies.
Avril Haines, director of national intelligence (DNI), testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Samsung heir Lee to return to prison after surgery
SEOUL -- Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, the de facto leader of Samsung Group convicted of bribery, will return to prison later in the day, legal and industry sources said Thursday, nearly a month after an appendicitis surgery.
Lee was transferred to Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul on March 19 to receive an emergency surgery after suffering a ruptured appendix.
GM Korea to halt 2 plants over chip shortage next week
SEOUL -- GM Korea Co., the South Korean unit of General Motors Co., said Thursday it will suspend two of its three plants next week due to a lack of semiconductors parts.
GM Korea will halt the No. 1 and No. 2 plants in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul, from April 19-23 as the semiconductor supply continues to remain fluid globally, the company said in a statement.
LG-GM joint venture to build second U.S. battery plant in Tennessee
SEOUL -- A joint venture between South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution Ltd. and U.S. automaker General Motors Corp. will build its second battery factory in Tennessee to step up production, industry sources said Thursday.
Ultium Cells, a joint venture between LG and GM, has picked a site in Tennessee for their second electric vehicle (EV) battery plant, which will be similar in scope to its $2.3 billion Ohio plant, according to sources familiar with the matter.
(LEAD) New virus cases around 700 for 2nd day; further spike in offing
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed around 700 on Thursday, as sporadic infections across the country complicate antivirus efforts, prompting authorities to mull tougher virus curbs to contain the pandemic.
The country reported 698 more COVID-19 cases, including 670 local infections, raising the total caseload to 112,117, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
BOK stands pat on fragile recovery as 4th wave of infections looms
SEOUL -- South Korea's central bank on Thursday held its benchmark policy rate unchanged at a record low of 0.5 percent, as an economic recovery remained patchy and the country is at risk of being hit with another wave of COVID-19 infections.
As widely expected, the monetary policy board of the Bank of Korea (BOK) voted to leave the base rate steady in this year's third rate-setting meeting.
(2nd LD) SsangYong Motor again under court receivership, creditors aim to find new investor
SEOUL -- SsangYong Motor Co. was placed under court receivership once again Thursday as its Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. has failed to attract an investor amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic and its financial status is further worsening.
The Seoul Bankruptcy Court approved the debt-rescheduling process for SsangYong Motor as U.S. vehicle importer HAAH Automotive Holdings Inc. didn't submit a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire the financially troubled carmaker.
N. Korea marks late founder's birthday with celebrations, no signs of provocations yet
SEOUL -- North Korea marked the birthday of late founder Kim Il-sung with performances and other celebratory events, according to state media Thursday, but no signs of provocations have been detected.
Thursday marks the 109th birth anniversary of Kim Il-sung, the late grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un. The anniversary, referred to in the North as the Day of the Sun, is the country's biggest national holiday and has often been marked with massive military parades and other provocative acts.
