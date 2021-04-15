LG CNS launches preliminary testing solution for IT services
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- LG CNS Co., an IT service arm of South Korea's LG Group, said Thursday it has launched a new solution that allows businesses to automatically test their IT services' stability before a commercial launch.
The solution, named PerfecTwin Suite, creates various scenarios to stress test IT services and systems and find errors.
For example, users can set the solution to test an online shopping mall system, which usually handles 100 orders per hour, to process 300 orders per hour and find its processing limit.
LG CNS said the solution automates IT system testing, reducing the time it takes for the process.
The latest solution is an update to LG CNS' existing PerfecTwin solution, which launched in December 2019 and has been applied to around 20 large-scale projects.
