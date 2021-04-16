Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- Moon to replace prime minister, several ministers, his aides (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- US congressmen hold hearing on S. Korea's anti-Pyongyang leafleting ban (Kookmin Daily)
-- Younger people face difficulty in finding jobs, suffer economic hardship and social isolation (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon to replace PM, ministers, presidential aides; ruling party to elect new floor leader (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon to conduct Cabinet reshuffle, replace his aides (Segye Times)
-- Moon to visit U.S. late next month for summit with Biden (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gyeonggi governor, Busan mayor seek regional govts' own measures to contain COVID-19 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon, Biden to hold their first summit next month (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon vows state support for chipmaking industry (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon to replace PM, 4-5 ministers in Cabinet reshuffle (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea to draw up measures to support chipmaking industry (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon meets with business leaders, urges an evolution (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea must continue to lead global chip supply chain: Moon (Korea Herald)
-- Battery makers scramble to increase US production (Korea Times)
