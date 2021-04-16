Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:58 April 16, 2021

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon to replace prime minister, several ministers, his aides (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- US congressmen hold hearing on S. Korea's anti-Pyongyang leafleting ban (Kookmin Daily)
-- Younger people face difficulty in finding jobs, suffer economic hardship and social isolation (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon to replace PM, ministers, presidential aides; ruling party to elect new floor leader (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon to conduct Cabinet reshuffle, replace his aides (Segye Times)
-- Moon to visit U.S. late next month for summit with Biden (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Gyeonggi governor, Busan mayor seek regional govts' own measures to contain COVID-19 (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon, Biden to hold their first summit next month (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon vows state support for chipmaking industry (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon to replace PM, 4-5 ministers in Cabinet reshuffle (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea to draw up measures to support chipmaking industry (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon meets with business leaders, urges an evolution (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea must continue to lead global chip supply chain: Moon (Korea Herald)
-- Battery makers scramble to increase US production (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK