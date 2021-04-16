Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US deputy secretary of state #Sherman #vice FM

Vice FM Choi holds phone talks with new U.S. deputy secretary of state

09:31 April 16, 2021

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun spoke by phone with new U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Friday and discussed bilateral issues, including the upcoming summit between the two countries, the foreign ministry said.

Their first phone talks came after the U.S. Senate approved her nomination Tuesday (U.S. time) as the country's No. 2 diplomat. Sherman is known here for her key role as the policy coordinator for North Korea under the Bill Clinton administration from 1999-2001.

During the talks, Choi and Sherman agreed to work together for a successful summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden, scheduled for the second half of May. They also reaffirmed efforts for close coordination so as to further develop the Korea-U.S. alliance, the ministry said.

The two also agreed to hold in-person talks at an early date, the ministry said.

Wendy Sherman, new U.S. deputy secretary of state (Yonhap)

elly@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK