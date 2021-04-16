Kim Boo-kyum, former four-term lawmaker, nominated as S. Korea's new prime minister
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Kim Boo-kyum, a former four-term lawmaker and interior minister, has been nominated as South Korea's new prime minister, Cheong Wa Dae announced Friday.
President Moon Jae-in picked him in a Cabinet reshuffle intended apparently for new momentum in his leadership that was further dampened by the ruling Democratic Party's rout in the April 7 Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections.
If appointed after the National Assembly's confirmation hearing, Kim will replace Chung Sye-kyun. Chung offered to resign following a 15-month stint. He is widely expected to join the 2022 presidential race.
Kim served as interior minister from 2017-2019 and ran for a parliamentary seat in Daegu, 302 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as a ruling party candidate.
He was defeated by Joo Ho-young of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP), who is now its floor leader.
Daegu is a traditional stronghold of the conservative PPP. Kim was born in 1958 in the nearby town of Sangju, North Gyeongsang Province.
Political observers view the president's choice of Kim as a political message for national unity. Both Chung and Lee Nak-yon, the first prime minister of the Moon administration, hail from the southwestern province of Jeolla, a longtime power base of the Democratic Party. Many agree that regionalism is still prevalent in South Korea's politics.
Kim also vied with Moon for the party's leadership in 2016.
