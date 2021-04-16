(profile) PM nominee Kim Boo-kyum: trailblazing icon of anti-regionalist politics

Kim entered politics in 1988 and won his first seat in the National Assembly in 2000 in an electoral district in Gunpo, Gyeonggi Province, as a candidate of the Grand National Party (GNP), the predecessor of the PPP. He joined the then ruling liberal Uri Party as an inaugural member after bolting from the GNP in July 2003 and went on to secure two more terms as a lawmaker representing the district in Gunpo.