Seoul stocks down late Fri. morning on profit-taking
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Friday morning, as investors attempted to cash in recent gains.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 5.2 points, or 0.16 percent, to 3,189.13 as of 11:20 a.m.
After a strong start, the index turned lower as foreign investors and institutions sold shares to lock in profits after the index advanced in the past four sessions.
However, market optimism for higher corporate earnings and an economic recovery prevented the KOSPI from further losses.
Overnight, the S&P 500 gained 1.11 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.9 percent, both reaching all-time highs, as steep improvement in U.S. jobs and sales data raised hopes of a global economic rebound.
In Seoul, market kingpin Samsung Electronics lost 0.48 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix moved up 0.36 percent.
Internet portal giant Naver edged up 0.26 percent, but its rival Kakao lost 2.07 percent. Leading carmaker Hyundai Motor increased 0.22 percent.
Leading chemical maker LG Chem climbed 0.56 percent, while top pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics fell 0.62 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,119.55 won to the U.S. dollar as of 11:20 a.m., down 1.95 won from the previous session's close.
