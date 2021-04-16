(LEAD) (profile) Veteran bureaucrat tapped as industry minister nominee
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Moon Sung-wook, who was nominated to head the country's industry ministry Friday, is an expert with a vast experience in trade, industry and energy issues.
The nominee, who currently serves as the second vice minister at the Office for Government Policy Coordination, spent most of his career at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
The presidential office said the 55-year-old nominee has been successfully dealing with various social and economic issues at the coordination office.
The nominee will be tasked with a mission to promote the Moon Jae-in administration's green energy drive, which includes reducing the country's dependence on nuclear and coal power while harnessing more sustainable resources.
Moon also has to drum up efforts to help South Korea raise its competitiveness in industries for chips, rechargeable batteries and eco-friendly cars.
Once Moon officially takes office, he will also be tasked with maintaining the recovery of exports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
South Korea's exports advanced 16.6 percent in March from a year earlier on the back of solid demand for chips and autos to extend their gains for the fifth consecutive month.
In 2020, the country's outbound shipments came to $512.8 billion, down 5.4 percent on-year.
"By actively coping with the changing environment in trade, I will make efforts to bolster the competitiveness of local industries," Moon said in a statement released after his nomination.
"I will also carry out tasks that will transform the South Korean economy with energy and carbon neutrality policies," he added.
Moon, meanwhile, studied economics at Yonsei University and earned his master's degree in public administration from Harvard University. The nomination needs a parliamentary approval.
