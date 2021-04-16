Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 April 16, 2021
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
April 9 -- State Dept. says U.S. focused on reducing threats from N. Korea
11 -- N. Korea marks 9th anniversary of Kim Jong-un's leadership with call for loyalty
14 -- N. Korea may resume nuclear, ICBM testing: U.S. intelligence chief
15 -- N. Korea marks late founder's birthday with celebrations
-- U.S. lawmakers hold hearing, express concerns over S. Korea's anti-Pyongyang leafleting ban
16 -- State media says N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark birth anniversary of late national founder
