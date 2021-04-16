Go to Contents
Key developments on North Korea this week

16:00 April 16, 2021

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.

------
April 9 -- State Dept. says U.S. focused on reducing threats from N. Korea

11 -- N. Korea marks 9th anniversary of Kim Jong-un's leadership with call for loyalty

14 -- N. Korea may resume nuclear, ICBM testing: U.S. intelligence chief

15 -- N. Korea marks late founder's birthday with celebrations

-- U.S. lawmakers hold hearing, express concerns over S. Korea's anti-Pyongyang leafleting ban

16 -- State media says N.K. leader visits mausoleum to mark birth anniversary of late national founder
(END)

