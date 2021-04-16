S. Korea voices concern over results of probe into Syrian military's use of chemical weapons
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry expressed "deep concerns" Friday, after an investigation report concluded that Syria's Air Force used chemical weapons in 2018 and a dozen people were sickened.
On Monday, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), an intergovernmental body, released the report, noting "reasonable grounds" to believe that on Feb. 4, 2018, a military helicopter of the Syrian Arab Air Force hit Saraqib by dropping at least one cylinder that released chlorine.
"The government expresses deep concerns over the conclusion of the report that responsibility for the use of chemical weapons that happened in the city of Saraqib on Feb. 4, 2018, rests with the Syrian Air Force," Choi Young-sam, the ministry spokesman, said in a commentary.
"As a signatory to the Chemical Weapons Convention, our government maintains the position that the use of chemical weapons is unacceptable under any circumstances and that it is important to identify those who used the chemical weapons and hold them accountable," he added.
South Korea supports efforts by the OPCW and will closely work with the international community for the cause of the complete removal of chemical weapons, the spokesperson said.
