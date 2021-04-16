FM Chung holds phone talks with WEF president
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held phone talks with Borge Brende, president of the World Economic Forum (WEF), on Friday and discussed cooperation ahead of the forum's annual meeting slated for August, the foreign ministry said.
During the talks, Brende requested President Moon Jae-in attend the meeting, set to take place in Singapore, and Chung said he will actively review it, the ministry said.
The WEF gathering has been held in Davos, Switzerland, but in February this year, the WEF said it would change the venue to Singapore and postpone the meeting to August, instead of May, due to coronavirus concerns.
They also agreed to continue cooperation for the successful hosting of the WEF meeting and Seoul's Partnering for Green Growth and Global Goals (P4G) summit, scheduled for late next month.
