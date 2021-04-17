U.S., Japan committed to complete denuclearization of N. Korea: leaders
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, April 16 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga reaffirmed their commitment to jointly face challenges in the Indo-Pacific region, including China and nuclear-armed North Korea.
Suga said they are also committed to the complete, irreversible and verifiable dismantlement (CVID) of all weapons of mass destruction in North Korea.
"We committed to working together to take on the challenges from China and on issues like the East China Sea, the South China Sea, as well as North Korea to ensure a future of a free and open Indo-Pacific," the U.S. president said in a joint press conference that followed his bilateral summit with the Japanese leader in Washington.
"Japan and the United States are two strong democracies in the region, and we're committed to defending, advancing our shared values, including human rights and rule of law," added Biden.
The meeting at the White House marked Biden's first in-person summit with a foreign leader since taking office on Jan. 20. The U.S. leader is set to hold a bilateral summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Washington next month.
Suga said the leaders have also agreed to work to rid North Korea of all weapons of mass destruction (WMD), including ballistic missiles.
"On North Korea, we confirmed our commitment to the CVID of all weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles of all ranges, and agreed to demand North Korea to fulfill its obligations under Security Council resolutions," he said.
