Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

08:59 April 17, 2021

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 17.

Korean-language dailies
-- Moon nominates new PM from outside loyalist group, technocrat ministers; seeks unity, stability for remainder of his term (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon nominates new PM for unity; ruling party picks pro-Moon lawmaker as new floor leader (Kookmin Daily)
-- 50 days since inoculation campaign began, 2.65 pct have received vaccine shots; no exit of 'vaccine tunnel' in sight (Donga Ilbo)
-- Moon taps Kim Boo-kyum as new PM; new Cabinet to focus on 'management' (Segye Times)
-- U.S. envisions third booster shot of Pfizer vaccine ... another setback for S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Boo-kyum hailing from southern region tapped as new PM for unity (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Kim Boo-kyum tapped as new PM, Noh Hyeong-ouk as land minister; last Cabinet reshuffle focuses on unity, management (Hankyoreh)
-- Cabinet reshuffle focuses on stability ... No surprising nominations (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Taken aback by public sentiment, Moon carries out Cabinet reshuffle focusing on unity (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Why Kim Boo-kyum was nominated as last PM of Moon administration (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK