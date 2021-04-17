Korean-language dailies

-- Moon nominates new PM from outside loyalist group, technocrat ministers; seeks unity, stability for remainder of his term (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon nominates new PM for unity; ruling party picks pro-Moon lawmaker as new floor leader (Kookmin Daily)

-- 50 days since inoculation campaign began, 2.65 pct have received vaccine shots; no exit of 'vaccine tunnel' in sight (Donga Ilbo)

-- Moon taps Kim Boo-kyum as new PM; new Cabinet to focus on 'management' (Segye Times)

-- U.S. envisions third booster shot of Pfizer vaccine ... another setback for S. Korea (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Kim Boo-kyum hailing from southern region tapped as new PM for unity (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Kim Boo-kyum tapped as new PM, Noh Hyeong-ouk as land minister; last Cabinet reshuffle focuses on unity, management (Hankyoreh)

-- Cabinet reshuffle focuses on stability ... No surprising nominations (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Taken aback by public sentiment, Moon carries out Cabinet reshuffle focusing on unity (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Why Kim Boo-kyum was nominated as last PM of Moon administration (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)