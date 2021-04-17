New virus cases in 600s for 3rd day amid rising concerns over new virus wave
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases stayed in the 600s for the third consecutive day Saturday as health authorities ramp up their vigilance amid growing concerns over a looming fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The country reported 658 more COVID-19 cases, including 630 local infections, raising the total caseload to 113,444, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said. It added four more deaths, raising the total to 1,794.
Saturday's daily caseload was down from 673 on Friday, 698 on Thursday and 731 on Wednesday, which marked the highest since Jan. 7.
Health authorities cautioned against a hike in group infections in public places, including sports facilities, churches, karaoke rooms, restaurants, workplaces and schools, as people increased outdoor activities in the spring season with the vaccination program under way.
Officials warned of tougher rules on multiuse facilities and business operations if the current infection trend continues.
Last week, the country decided to maintain the current level of social distancing rules through May 2 to contain the virus, while banning operations of entertainment establishments in the greater Seoul area and the southeastern port city of Busan.
Of the newly confirmed locally transmitted cases, 213 came from Seoul, with Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital city reporting 204 cases. The southeastern port city of Busan logged 33 new infections.
There were 28 additional imported cases.
The number of seriously or critically ill COVID-19 patients was 108, down three from the previous day.
The total number of people released from quarantine after making full recoveries was 103,594, up 532 from a day earlier.
